Dasara Utsavams begin atop Indrakeeladri, deity decorated as Sri Swarnakavachalankruta Durga Devi on first day

Heavy rush was seen at the temple on the first day.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The nine-day Dasara Utsavams began at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devastanam, atop Indrakeeladri, on Thursday.

The temple authorities began the nine-day after performing Suprabatha Seva and special pujas.

Goddess Durga Devi was decorated as Sri Swarnakavachalankruta Durga Devi Alankaram on the first day of the festivities.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan visited the temple and had darshan of the deity. They performed special pujas to Durga Devi.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa, Devastanam Trust Board Chairman Paila Sominaidu, Executive Officer D. Bramaramba and other officials welcomed the Governor at the temple.

Heavy rush was seen at the temple on the first day. The Endowments Department authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the Navarathri Utsavams.


