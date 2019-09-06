Dasara festivities at Kanaka Durga temple from Sept 29

The 10-day Dasara festivities will be organised atop Indrakeeladri from September 29, according to Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the temple was expecting about 12 lakh devotees this year. Accordingly, arrangements were being made to ensure hassle-free darshan to all devotees. Most of the arrangements for the festival would be on the lines of last year’s arrangements. Plying of free buses to senior citizens, disabled, Ubhaya Daatalu, VIPs etc., the formation of queue lines, prasadam counters, arrangements for shower bath at the bathing ghats were being made, he said.

Mr. Babu said that for the first time, the temple management was making arrangements to provide darshan of the presiding deity to inmates of an old age home or destitute home. The darshan would be provided to senior citizens from the old age home on any of the 10 days. They would be brought and sent back in a special bus, he said.

Donations

Stating that the flower decoration arrangement alone would require ₹1.5 lakh per day, Mr. Babu said that devotees/philanthropists could come forward to foot the bill. Their name would be displayed prominently on the day of alankaram. Similarly, devotees could donate saris worth above ₹25,000 to the deity. They, however, would have to be in line with colour(s) prescribed by the temple priests. Likewise, the devotees could also donate for free buses expenses, which cost ₹10,000 per day, he said.

Mr. Babu said that procession of processional deities would be taken out every evening from Sivalayam. Chaturanga balalu (four types of forces) like horses, camel, etc,. would form part of the procession which passes through Canal Road, Vinayaka Temple, Ghat Road and back to the main temple, he said.

To a question, he said that they would bring the issue or release of funds by other departments to the notice of Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao. As Dasara festival had been declared a State festival, all other departments involved in the festivities would have to earmark funds for the festival, he added.

Temple priests Durga Prasad, Sivaprasada Sarma, Srinivasa Sastry and others were present.