Dandiya, garba artistes offer ‘haarati’ to Goddess Durga in Vijayawada

October 16, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Artistes offered ‘haarati’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi by performing Dandiya and Garba dances on the first day of Dasara Navarathri Utsavams here on October 15.

Dancers from Gujarat and Rajasthan enthralled the visitors with their performances at the event organised by Creative Soul Cultural Society at the SS Convention.

“The ‘haarati’ and the Garba and Dandiya dance shows are performed every year during Dasara celebrations. The response from the public is overwhelming this year,” said founders of Creative Soul Cultural Society, Suman Meena and Neha Jain.

A traditional attire fashion show was also organised on the occasion. The artistes, irrespective of their age, sported Indian traditional ware and performed at the event, said Ms. Neha Jain.