Damaged causeway will be renovated at ₹15 crore, says Social Welfare Minister

The Appanapalli causeway in Amalapuram mandal of East Godavari district will be renovated at a cost of ₹15 crore, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop said on Friday.

Taking stock of the causeway which was partially damaged during the floods in the Godavari, the Minister promised that the relief material would each every beneficiary. Compensation for crop damage will be paid to the farmers in the flood-hit villages in Pasarlapudi, Srirampeta, D. Doddavaram and Pedapatnam Lanka in Amalapuram mandal.

New dumping yard

Mr. Viswaroop and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy also inspected a site proposed for a dumping yard in Amalapuram town. A new dumping yard has been proposed as the existing one in Nalla Vantena area has been filled.

Mr. Muralidhar asked the revenue officials to finalise a 10-acre site for the dumping yard.