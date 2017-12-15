Cycle rally to build self-esteem among youth

A team of psychologists representing Andhra Pradesh Psychologists Federation, keen to create awareness in building self-esteem among students and preventing suicides has taken up a cycle rally from Hyderabad to Amaravati on December 13.

The 50 cyclists will wade through Hayathnagar, Choutuppal, Nakrekal, Kodada, Jaggaiahpet, Vijayawada, Guntur and will reach Amravathi on December 17, after covering 300 kilometres.

“They will interact with the locals at every 50 kilometres and highlight the steps to be taken to infuse self-confidence among students,” said rally convenor and a psychologist Dr. C Veerender.

“Every year more than 50 students are committing suicide both Andhra Pradesh and Telangaana owing to peer pressure, compulsions from parents and high expectations from the educational institutions. These young minds are unable to handle the pressure and are slipping into depression,” he pointed out .

Mr. Veerendra said an awareness rally will be held in city from Satavahana College to SRR & CVR College on December 16 at 11 a.m. to create awareness among local students. ‘We are urging the State Government to set up counselling centres in all mandals and at libraries. It should also set toll-free number through which these disturbed students can get counselling”.