Vijayawada

Cycle rally to build self-esteem among youth

A team of psychologists representing Andhra Pradesh Psychologists Federation, keen to create awareness in building self-esteem among students and preventing suicides has taken up a cycle rally from Hyderabad to Amaravati on December 13.

The 50 cyclists will wade through Hayathnagar, Choutuppal, Nakrekal, Kodada, Jaggaiahpet, Vijayawada, Guntur and will reach Amravathi on December 17, after covering 300 kilometres.

“They will interact with the locals at every 50 kilometres and highlight the steps to be taken to infuse self-confidence among students,” said rally convenor and a psychologist Dr. C Veerender.

“Every year more than 50 students are committing suicide both Andhra Pradesh and Telangaana owing to peer pressure, compulsions from parents and high expectations from the educational institutions. These young minds are unable to handle the pressure and are slipping into depression,” he pointed out .

Mr. Veerendra said an awareness rally will be held in city from Satavahana College to SRR & CVR College on December 16 at 11 a.m. to create awareness among local students. ‘We are urging the State Government to set up counselling centres in all mandals and at libraries. It should also set toll-free number through which these disturbed students can get counselling”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 6:21:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/cycle-rally-to-build-self-esteem-among-youth/article21666401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY