Cyber crime crawling into hi-tech sectors

The rising trend of anti-social elements and drug mafia resorting to cyber crime targeting gullible public besides defence, e-commerce, telecommunication and other sectors as well as misuse of Internet by terrorist and Naxalite groups to carry out their activities has become a cause of concern for law enforcing authorities.

Experts say that there is no proper mechanism to check cyber offences and ensure personal data security. They stress the need for conducting more awareness programmes and workshops to educate people on how to avoid attackers, prevent data theft, install anti-virus applications and whom to approach when a cyber fraud occurs.

‘Dark web’

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report-2017, 298 computer-related offences were registered in the State. In all, 13 cyber terrorism cases were booked in India, including five in Himachal Pradesh and four in Assam.

Curbing the menace •Cyber Cells (police stations) set up in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and a few other places in the State.

•Government planning to open Cyber Cells in all districts soon.

•Efforts being made to establish a designated court to deal with cyber crimes.

"Terrorist groups, smugglers and Naxalites are using ‘dark net’ or ‘dark web’ for recruitment, exchanging ideas and communication. Terrorists are using cyber technology for carrying out attacks. Already, a few cases of youth from A.P. and the neighbouring States joining some terrorist groups have come to light," a senior police officer said.

"In future, there will be less physical attacks as criminals are focusing more on digital attacks. Technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and 5G network will be the targets," felt an ethical hacker, underlining the need for steps on a war-footing to strengthen cyber security.

Human trafficking

"Human traffickers and flesh trade organisers are using cyber technology to transport children and women for sale and prostitution. Racketeers have created websites and expanded their activities to different States and countries, indicating their global reach," a police officer said.

"Cwere also booked on charges of cyber stalking, publication or transmission of obscene material, transmitting photographs and material depicting children in explicit act, data theft, ATM card thefts, online banking frauds, and offences under Indecent Representation of Women Act and other laws," an officer attached to Cyber Cell said.

Experts felt that cyber crime is a global issue and stressed the need to form a platform at international-level to discuss and build a strong body to check cyber attacks.