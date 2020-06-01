Curbs on entry into State by road will continue: DGP

VIJAYAWADA

e-pass from Spandana portal a must, he says

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said there will be no relaxation of the current restrictions on inter-State travel by road.

While several States, including neighbouring Telangana, have lifted restrictions as per the guidelines of the fifth phase of the lockdown, the State has decided not to open borders.

In a late night release on Sunday, Mr. Sawang said all the people coming to the State have to get e-pass from the Spandana portal (spandana.ap.gov.in).

He said those coming from places with a low incidence of COVID cases have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days and those coming from high incidence areas place have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine and would be tested and further advised seven-day home quarantine if tests come out negative. He said any decision of relaxation of inter-State movement would be announced.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that all persons entering the State would be tested at the border check-posts.