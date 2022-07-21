Cultural shows enthral passengers at ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi’ celebrations in Vijayawada

South Central Railway officials participating in the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ programme in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGMENT

The officials Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised singing competitions as part of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ iconic celebrations.

Noted singer Vinod Babu, who is also the Chief Office Superintendent of the Personnel Department in Hyderabad division, rendered patriotic songs, which enthralled the passengers at Vijayawada railway station.

Vijayawada railway station is celebrating a week-long iconic celebrations from July 18 to honour the legacy of the freedom struggle, said Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) M. Srikanth.

Senior Divisional Safety Officer P.V.N. Ravi Kumar said that the Railways played a paramount role in the freedom struggle, mobilising the masses and uniting every nook and corner of the country.

Senior railway officers M.B. Bala Muralidhar, P.B.N Prasad, Nusrat M. Mandrupkar and others participated in the celebrations.