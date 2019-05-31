CS orders fresh review of project works

Observing that some engineering works sanctioned earlier through relaxation of FRBM (fiscal responsibility and budget management) norms imposed a huge burden on the exchequer and insisting that there was a case for review of the ongoing projects because priorities have not been followed, Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam issued orders to the heads of all departments to cancel works sanctioned prior to April 1, 2019 and to do a review of works grounded but where the expenditure is less than 25% of the originally estimated value.

Mr. Subrahmanyam stated in a circular that no payments should be made in that regard before fresh orders were obtained from appropriate authorities.

He pointed out that the government desired to be ‘regarded as pro-poor with zero tolerance for corruption’ and requested the Secretaries to adhere to the above motto and clearly state that they had undertaken a thorough review of works and procedures in vogue.