Crop loss compensation by month-end: Collector

‘38 purchase centres set up to buy 10 lakh tonnes of yield’

Krishna Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has asked farmers who were affected by cyclone Nivar in the district not to worry about crop damage as the government is ready to purchase yield and disburse input subsidy by December 30.

Addressing the mediapersons along with Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha here on Thursday, Mr. Imtiaz said that as per the preliminary estimations crops in 1.84 lakh hectares were damaged during the rain on November 27 and 28.

Mr. Imtiaz further said that enumeration of crop damage was under way, and by December 15, a clear picture of the extent of damage would emerge. By December 30, the government would also provide input subsidy to the farmers, he said. The compensation towards damaged crops would also be given by the end of the month, he said.

He said the government had estimated yield at 16.5 lakh metric tonnes and 38 purchase centres were set up to buy 10 lakh metric tonnes of yield.

Mr. Imtiaz said two tenant farmers ended their lives in the district and officials concerned were conducting a probe.

Farmers can dial 1800 425 4402 toll-free helpline number for information regarding crop damage, compensation and others, he said.

Helpline

Also, Dial Your Joint Collector programme would be conducted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily for 10 days in the district for farmers. Those looking for information and support can dial 0866-2577144.