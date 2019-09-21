Crop loans of ₹1,100 crore for tenant farmers this year

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has set a target of disbursing ₹1,100 crore as crop loans to tenant farmers this year.

Speaking at the District Consultative Committee meeting held with bankers, the Collector said that the crop loan targets should be included in the annual credit plan and asked the bankers to complete the target within the Rabi season.

Mr. Samuel said that out of the target of crop loans of ₹11,398.37 crore, a target of ₹6,953.01 crore has been set for Kharif while a target of ₹4,445 crore has been set for Rabi. So far, crop loans have been disbursed to 10,397 tenant farmers, the highest so far.

“The State Government has released guidelines for the launch of the Rythu Bharosa scheme under which each farmer would get ₹12,500 as a one-time financial assistance,” the Collector said.

SHG loan linkage

Stating that SHG loan linkage is being given top priority, Mr. Samuel said that a target of ₹1,176.66 crore has been set for loans to be given to SHG members, out of which ₹347.82 crore has been disbursed so far. A target of disbursing ₹16,734 units for SC/ST beneficiaries has been set during this year.

Member of Parliament from Narsaraopet, Lavu Krishnadevarayulu, said that the bankers should ensure that loans are disbursed through corporations which will make the families economically independent.

Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar, Andhra Bank DGM M. Srinivas, NABARD DDM K.R.D. Karthik and other officials were present.