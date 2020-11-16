VijayawadaVIJAYAWADA 16 November 2020 04:47 IST
Crackdown on meat shops
Updated: 16 November 2020 01:03 IST
The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials seized three unauthorised meat shops and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on the owners in Currency Nagar and Barathi Nagar areas on Sunday.
VMC's Veterinary Assistant Surgeon A. Ravichanda, who inspected the areas along with other officials, found that three persons were selling mutton without any shop licence and clearance from the VMC's slaughterhouse.
