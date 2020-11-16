Vijayawada

Crackdown on meat shops

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials seized three unauthorised meat shops and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on the owners in Currency Nagar and Barathi Nagar areas on Sunday.

VMC's Veterinary Assistant Surgeon A. Ravichanda, who inspected the areas along with other officials, found that three persons were selling mutton without any shop licence and clearance from the VMC's slaughterhouse.

