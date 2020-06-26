CPI(M) seeks audit of COVID-19 deaths in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

26 June 2020

‘Data should be placed in the public domain in a transparent manner’

The CPI (M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao has demanded an audit of the COVID -19 deaths occurred in Krishna district.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Babu Rao said that the number of deaths in Krishna district was higher than the national and State average deaths.

“While it is 3.18% at the national level, the death rate stands at 1.24% at the State level. Of the total deaths in the State, 34% are from Krishna district. It is a worrisome fact that 59% positive cases and 60% deaths were registered in June alone. While the recovery rate is 56% at the national level, it is only 44% in Krishna district. The youth are also succumbing to the virus,” he pointed out.

“Given these circumstances, the government should constitute a high-level medical team to examine the deaths vis-a-vis coronavirus,” he said.

Contact tracing

The identification of primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases has slowed down. Also, the sanitation works in places where the positive cases reported were not taking place at the required pace. The government was requested to extend financial assistance to the kin of those who died of the virus. Additional doctors, staff and funds should be allocated apart from increasing the number of hospitals, he said.

The data and information relating to the positive cases and deaths should be placed before the public in a transparent manner.

The government has to see to it there was coordination among all the departments.

The official machinery should be given free hand in controlling the, he coronavirus, he added.