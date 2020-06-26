CPI(M) seeks audit of COVID-19 deaths in Krishna

The CPI (M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao has demanded an audit of the COVID -19 deaths occurred in Krishna district.
In a statement on Friday, Mr. Babu Rao said that the number of deaths in Krishna district was higher than the national and State average deaths.
“While it is 3.18% at the national level, the death rate stands at 1.24% at the State level. Of the total deaths in the State, 34% are from Krishna district. It is a worrisome fact that 59% positive cases and 60% deaths were registered in June alone. While the recovery rate is 56% at the national level, it is only 44% in Krishna district. The youth are also succumbing to the virus,” he pointed out.
“Given these circumstances, the government should constitute a high-level medical team to examine the deaths vis-a-vis coronavirus,” he said.
Contact tracing
The identification of primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases has slowed down. Also, the sanitation works in places where the positive cases reported were not taking place at the required pace. The government was requested to extend financial assistance to the kin of those who died of the virus. Additional doctors, staff and funds should be allocated apart from increasing the number of hospitals, he said.
The data and information relating to the positive cases and deaths should be placed before the public in a transparent manner.
The government has to see to it there was coordination among all the departments.
The official machinery should be given free hand in controlling the, he coronavirus, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath