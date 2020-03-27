CPI(M) distributes food to people in eight divisions

The CPI(M) Vijayawada (Central) city unit has distributed food to people in eight divisions of the city. The food was provided to them in view of lockdown and its impact on the poor.

Party State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao on Friday said that the food was prepared at different locations to ensure that there was no congregation of a huge number of people at a single place. The party workers distributed the food at 30 centres in 57 to 64 divisions, he said.

Mr. Babu Rao said that the Union government, which announced 21-day lockdown, ignored the plight of the poor. The governments have not taken enough precautionary measures. Till date, the government did not distribute rice or money as announced and the promises only remained on papers, he alleged.

The governments have been advocating the people to maintain social distance. At the same time, onus lies on the government to see that they did not suffer, he said.

Mr. Babu Rao said that the Central government announced a namesake package. The government announced that ₹500 per month would be paid for three months, which was meagre and not sufficient. The State government announced ₹1,000, and free supply of rice and red gram to the poor. The government was requested to increase the cash support to ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per month. Also, 14 other essential commodities should be distributed along with rice and red gram, he said.

The party leader said that property taxes, water charges, and power bills should be cancelled for three months. Also, three LPG cylinders should be provided free of cost, he said.