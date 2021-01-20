CPI plans stir against meters to farm pumpsets

Taking a cue from the ongoing agitation by farmers in New Delhi, members of the Communist Party of India-led All India Kisan Sabha in Andhra Pradesh will spearhead a militant struggle against the YSRCP government’s decision to fix smart meters to farm pumpsets, according to CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna.
“We will resist all attempts by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to fix meters starting from Srikakulam on January 25,” Mr. Ramakrishna said while addressing a roundtable chaired by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSS) Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao on Tuesday.
If the State government wanted to assess the quantum of power supplied to the farm sector it could do so at the sub-station level. He feared dilution of the free power scheme over a period. But for Andhra Pradesh, other States had not accepted the electricity reforms mooted by the BJP-led NDA government at Centre, he said.
The AIKSS would fully back the agitation by farmers against the three farm laws till they were repealed as they would affect not only farmers but also people from lower strata of the society, AIKS national vice-president R. Venkaiah said. Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act gave scope for hoarding by agri-marketing companies and result in the prices of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes skyrocketing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath