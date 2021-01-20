CPI plans stir against meters to farm pumpsets

Govt. decision will dilute free power scheme, says party leader Ramakrishna

Taking a cue from the ongoing agitation by farmers in New Delhi, members of the Communist Party of India-led All India Kisan Sabha in Andhra Pradesh will spearhead a militant struggle against the YSRCP government’s decision to fix smart meters to farm pumpsets, according to CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna.

“We will resist all attempts by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to fix meters starting from Srikakulam on January 25,” Mr. Ramakrishna said while addressing a roundtable chaired by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSS) Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao on Tuesday.

If the State government wanted to assess the quantum of power supplied to the farm sector it could do so at the sub-station level. He feared dilution of the free power scheme over a period. But for Andhra Pradesh, other States had not accepted the electricity reforms mooted by the BJP-led NDA government at Centre, he said.

The AIKSS would fully back the agitation by farmers against the three farm laws till they were repealed as they would affect not only farmers but also people from lower strata of the society, AIKS national vice-president R. Venkaiah said. Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act gave scope for hoarding by agri-marketing companies and result in the prices of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes skyrocketing.