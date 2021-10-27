CPI letter to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on ration dealers issue

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that the dealer's were forced to pay the electricity charges, shop rent, unloading expenses from the commission paid to them.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna wrote a letter to Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to take necessary steps to resolve the problems faced by the fair price shops dealers in the state.

Mr. Ramakrishna, in the letter dated Wednesday, said that the dealer's were forced to pay the electricity charges, shop rent, unloading expenses from the commission paid to them. Their incomes have come down drastically due to the door delivery system. They were unable to sell non-PDS commodities as the ration cardholders were not coming to the shops. Also, the commission for selling red gram and whole Bengal gram was not paid till date.

This was not all, the government was not allowing them to sell the gunny bags. The government was requested to allow them to sell the gunny bags used for packing rice etc., and address their other demands immediately, he stated.