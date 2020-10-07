CPI demands immediate repair of Rayapadu bridge

The road and railing on the bridge on the river Kundu near Rayapadu is in very bad shape and needs to be repaired immediately to prevent accidents, Communist Party of India leader E. Chennaiah said.
Holding a dharna on the bridge on Wednesday, the CPI leaders and workers drew attention of the officials to the status of the structure in Gosapadu mandal of Kurnool district. Mr. Chennaiah speaking on the occasion said that the bridge was very old and frequent floods were eroding the cement concrete on the road top.
He also demanded construction of a new bridge in its place by preparing a detailed project report as the route had very heavy traffic. The recent rains and resultant floods had damaged the bridge once again, but no repair work has so far been carried out. He pointed out that the railings too needed attention by increasing their height and strengthening with concrete poles.
