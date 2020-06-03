CPI asks govt. to take up SCS with Centre

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urging him to mount pressure on the Central government to release funds for backward districts in Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra regions of the State.

Referring to reports of Mr. Jagan’s visit to Delhi, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the YSR Congress Party has been maintaining friendly relations with the Centre and supporting it on all issues.

The YSR Congress has agreed to nominate Parimal Natwani to the Rajya Sabha. In this background, the State government has to use its good offices and see that the Centre released funds to the State and also, pursue the Special Category Status (SCS) to the State with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said. Mr. Ramakrishna said that there was dearth of funds for welfare schemes and the development has come to a standstill.