CPI asks BJP to make stand clear on Amaravati

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make its stand clear on the issues pertaining to State capital at Amaravati.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna alleged that the BJP was enacting a ‘drama’ on the issue.

“The BJP leaders are adopting double standards on the capital city issue. BJP national leaders are saying that the capital is a State subject, while the party leaders in the State are supporting Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. Media reports suggest that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the State, asked the State leadership to express solidarity to the ppadayatra of the Amaravti farmers. If the BJP is really sincere about the cause, its national leaders should announce Amaravati as the capital. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond positively to the padayatra, he said.