CP calls for public cooperationto bring down accident rate

Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has emphasised the need for cooperation of responsible citizens to the government agencies in traffic management to bring down the road accident cases. He was addressing the students of PSCMR College of Engineering and Technology at an awareness programme in the city on Saturday on the eve of ‘World Day of Remembrance’, organised by Sudeekshan Foundation.

Mr. Rao said that most of the road accidents occur due to human errors and it was the responsibility of every citizen to contribute towards reducing the incidence of road accidents.

In case of an accident, rescuing the victim should be the priority and those who come forward would never be troubled in the name of formalities as per the new rules, he said and added that many lives can be saved by offering emergency first aid to the victims.

He said the government alone cannot manage traffic and everyone should extend cooperation. Driving carefully can reduce 50% of the accidents, he added. Organisation founder Ch. Vimala, college president Ch. Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.

Police campaign

Meanwhile, the city traffic police on Saturday campaigned in the city to create awareness among motorists.

Traffic police teams, led by ADCP (traffic) T.V. Nagaraju, visited PCR Junction, RTA Junction, Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu Ring, Food Junction (BRTS Road) and Chittinagar centre. They interacted with local youth and highlighted the need for safe driving on the roads. Motorists were also administered pledge on road safety by the traffic police.