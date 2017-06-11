‘Cow-based products have tremendous growth potential’

Efforts were being made to promote the production and usage of cow-based products, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Managing Director and CEO Ghanta Subba Rao said here on Sunday.

Speaking at a cow-based products training programme organised, he said, this was done by imparting the requisite skills to at least one person in every mandal, who would be an entrepreneur-cum-trainer as the concept slowly catches up with the masses.

He said the products derived from cows had wide utility, particularly in the fields of agriculture and therapeutics adding that it was imperative to promote to the extent possible.

“These products have immense potential for growth from about 5 % now to as high as 70 to 80 %. What are needed are skills and financial support, which the APSSDC is providing through banks”, he said.

APSSDC Principal Consultant N. Sailaja gave a presentation on ‘Cow-based products and Panchagavya therapy for human life’. APSSDC Associate Manager (projects) P. Ajesh Chowdary and Ayurvedic doctors Karthi and Sahiti and others spoke.