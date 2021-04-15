‘COVID vaccine will shield us from further infections’

Collector tours villages urging people to take jab

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 vaccine would act as a shield against further infections, and asked people to come forward voluntarily to take the vaccine.

Mr. Yadav toured many parts of the district as part of Tika Utsav. The Collector visited vaccine centres at Salapadu village in Chebrolu mandal, Karalapadu in Piduguralla and Bapatla Municipal School and interacted with the staff.

“We have provided vaccines at 197 village/ward secretariats and set a target of vaccinating 500 people a day. The vaccine drive would continue and everybody above the age of 45 should get vaccinated. We have provided arrangements for vaccine, observation room for AEFI and registration desks at designated vaccine centres,” he said.

Earlier, the Collector garlanded a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Chebrolu. He spoke with a 95-year-old man and sought his feedback on the arrangements. The Collector also visited the Bapatla municipal school and inspected the arrangements.