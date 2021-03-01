COVID vaccine sought for teachers, students

VIJAYAWADA

01 March 2021

Promote students without exams, teachers’ body urges govt.

Leaders of the Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) have appealed to the government to administer COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and students on a priority basis. The federation’s State president S. Ramakrishna pointed to the increase in the number of cases in the State, especially in Chittoor district. He said cases were also reported from schools in that district.

Referring to the resurgence of the pandemic in Maharashtra where the government had declared a holiday for schools till March 14, Mr. Ramakrishna said the Centre had also asked the States to strengthen measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He urged the authorities to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines in schools. Each classroom should not have more than 16 students, relaxation of the ‘compulsory attendance’ rule for students and teachers and declaration of half day schools in view of the early summer heat.

The federation leader wanted the exams for Classes 1 to 9 cancelled and students be promoted to the next class. He said the traditional pattern of written exam for the 10th class should be done away with and instead, an objective type question paper should be prepared and the exam should be held by May, he said.