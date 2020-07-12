Vijayawada

COVID test results in 24 hours, says Collector

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that the results of COVID-19 tests being done at the mobile testing centres would be issued within 24 hours hereafter.

Mr. Imtiaz inspected the mobile testing centre at IGMC Stadium and interacted with the people who came there for testing.

He said the process of sample collection and testing had been speeded up to ensure that results were out within 24 hours. He said the process was being monitored constantly. He asked the people at the test centre to maintain social distance as there was a high probability of COVID infected persons coming for the test. Mr. Imtiaz appealed to the public to maintain social distance and wear masks mandatorily when they ventured out. He said so far 1.30 lakh samples were tested in the district.

Krishna district’s tally

Meanwhile, the district has reported 123 new cases and two COVID deaths in the past day. The tally has gone up to 2,298 and 781 patients are active while 1,440 have recovered.

