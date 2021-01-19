COVID-19: zero cases reported in Anantapur

For the first time, anantapur district recorded zero COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours ending Monday morning and for the past 21 days, no death was reported.
Against 67,558 positive cases reported so far since March 26, 2019, when the first case was recorded in Hindupur in the district, 66,907 persons recovered and 597 deaths were reported with 54 active positive cases.
Anantapur District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad said the last COVID19-related death was on December 28, 2019, in Anantapur district. On the vaccination front, the response continued to be lukewarm, he said adding that against a target of vaccinating 2,450 healthcare workers at 26 session sites, only 1,276 came forward. On the first two days, 1,616 and 746 health professionals were vaccinated.
In Kurnool district, while four COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in last 24 hours, the cumulative number of active cases was 69, with 60,177 getting discharged out of 60,733 with 487 deaths recorded. he added.
