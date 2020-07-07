COVID-19 testing to be enhanced for TTD staff

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management has decided to make its Tirumala-based employees undergo COVID testing more frequently and also to provide them immunity-boosting diet prepared at its canteen.

A meeting was held where Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO A.V.Dharma Reddy, Joint EO P. Basant Kumar and District Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta reviewed the COVID situation. The meeting became necessary in the wake of some on-duty security personnel at Tirumala testing positive. The meeting decided to provide individual rooms to every employee discharging duty at Tirumala hills so as to avoid crowding and provide private space to them.

“None of the devotees who have visited Tirumala have developed symptoms. Our staff telephoned the visiting pilgrims at random later and found that they are healthy,” Mr. Singhal said. In Tirupati, it was decided to hand over the kitchen at ‘Srinivasam’ pilgrims complex to the district administration for the quarantine centre.