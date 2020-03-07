COVID-19: masks, hand sanitisers become scarce

Vijayawada

07 March 2020 01:29 IST

Some schools issue unauthorised instructions making them mandatory for students

Even before coronavirus (COVID-19) has made its appearance “officially” in the State, a few items seem to have disappeared totally from the shelves of shops. Several departmental stores that earlier had whole racks of hand sanitisers don’t have the product now. The consumers who asked for the products were told that they were sold out.

The reason for this sort of artificial scarcity seems to be unauthorised instructions to schoolchildren to procure a mask and hand sanitiser. The children were told to secure the same as a precaution and to avoid last-minute rush.

“Two days ago shops were swamped by parents and schoolchildren asking for masks and hand sanitisers,” a medical shop owner told The Hindu.

Further enquiries revealed that there was no such directive from either the government or the Health Department. But some schools made it clear to children that they would not be allowed to attend classes if they did not have a mask and hand sanitiser. The prices of both products sky-rocketed with the sudden increase in demand.

The office of The Director of General, Drugs and Copyrights, in a press release, warned all medical shop owners not to sell masks at a premium.

Stock position

According to data released to the media, 1.37 lakh masks were available in 382 medical shops inspected by the department staff in the 13 districts of the State. The officials also recorded 3,492 hand sanitisers in the shops during the inspections.

Masks were sold at a premium only in Prakasam district. The shop owner purchased the face mask at 90 paise a piece and the product, “having an MRP” of ₹7.50 each, was sold was sold for ₹20.

Several consumers said that they had to pay up to ₹30 per mask so that their children could go to school.

General Drugs and Copyrights Directorate sources said that hand sanitisers were not in the drugs list and were “fancy shop” items.

While there are never enough masks and hand sanitisers for panic buying, there seems to be a scarcity in the market even before the onset of the epidemic, said a medical shop owner.