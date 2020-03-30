COVID-19 | Drones out to sanitise Vijayawada

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has pressed into service huge drones to sanitise the premises of the Government General Hospital where a COVID-19 treatment centre has been set up.
On Monday, the drones were used to spray sodium hypochlorite disinfectant on the premises of the GGH. Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh witnessed the drone operations as they were started in the morning.
Also, the drones would be used in the containment zones and COVID-19 hotspots in the city where the movement of the public is strictly not allowed.
Each of the five drones roped in by the civic body is capable of carrying 10 litres of disinfectant and can cover the entire area under 500 metres radius from the starting point. It could also be used to spray disinfectant on highrise buildings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.