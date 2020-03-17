COVID-19: Collector inspects arrangements at airport

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has asked the public not to worry over the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as necessary measures are being taken by the authorities in the district.

Mr. Imtiaz inspected the arrangements made at the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram on Monday along with the officials concerned.

He said that the possibility of spread of coronavirus is through the passengers who had returned from COVID-19-affected countries and as there are chances of such foreign returnees coming to the city airport necessary arrangements to screen them have been made.

He said thermal screening equipment is in place and special focus will be on the passengers from the affected countries notified by the Central government.

Those showing symptoms will be isolated for 14 days in an isolation ward and others asked to stay isolated at their respective homes.

Mr. Imtiaz said that a special health centre was functioning on the airport premises from February 1 and another unit would be set up in the arrival block with a health officer and additional beds.

Special wards at GGH

Regarding arrangements at the Government General Hospital in the city, Mr. Imtiaz said that an isolation ward has already been established and soon a super speciality ward with 22 beds, 52 ventilators and two ICU beds will be opened.

Airport director G. Madhusudhan Rao, airport chief security officer M. Raja and others were present.