COVID-19 claims eight more lives in Andhra Pradesh

Family members of COVID-19 patients outside a ward at the GGH in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Vijayawada

08 October 2021 09:15 IST

All but one district report less than 100 new cases

The State reported eight more deaths due to COVID and 643 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning,taking the cumulative toll to 14,236 and tally to 20,55,306.

The total recoveries increased to 20,32,520 as 839 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate was 98.89%. The total active cases came down to 8,550.

The daily positivity rate of 48,028 samples tested was at 1.34%.

Prakasam district reported three deaths in the past day while Krishna reported two and Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one each.

Chittoor reported 145 new infections. It was followed by East Godavari (84), Guntur (81), Krishna (74), Nellore (69), Prakasam (60), Visakhapatnam (46), Anantapur (23), West Godavari (20), Kadapa (15), Srikakulam (15), Vizianagaram (8) and Kurnool (3). The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,92,102), Chittoor (2,44,847), West Godavari (1,78,251), Guntur (1,76,584), Anantapur (1,57,664), Visakhapatnam (1,56,907), Nellore (1,45,526), Prakasam (1,37,809), Kurnool (1,24,037), Srikakulam (1,22,778), Krishna (1,17,926), Kadapa (1,15,157) and Vizianagaram (82,823).