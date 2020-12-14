Countdown for downfall of Modi govt. has begun: K. Narayana

The countdown for the downfall of the Central government has begun with the farmers’ agitation against three agriculture Acts, CPI national secretary K. Narayana has said.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Dr. Narayana said political parties across the country had expressed their solidarity to the farmers’ agitation and bandh.
In fact, the farmers did not seek the support of the political parties.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had extended his support to the State bandh and the TRS cadres had taken part in it.
The YSRCP had supported agriculture and power Bills, which were against the interests of the farming community. But, finally, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy supported the cause. The Modi government at the Centre had created an unrestricted opportunity for the corporates to procure commodities at a throwaway price, hoard them and create an artificial shortage, he said. This would help them sell products at exorbitant prices, Dr. Narayana added.
It was unfortunate that the Prime Minister was stooping to blackmailing the farmers. The CPI would extend its total solidarity to the farmers, he said.
