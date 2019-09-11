Counsellors hit the road to build awareness on suicides

Psychologists of various clinics and IIIT Nuzvid (IIITN), expressed concern over the growing number of suicides and organised rallies against them. Academy of Doctorate Psychologists have appealed to the government to take measures to prevent suicides in educational institutions.

Students of IIITN, under the aegis of Campus Chronicle and Students’ Welfare Wing, organised a rally on its campus against suicides, coinciding with International Day Against Suicides on Tuesday.

Awareness on suicides

At a meeting held on the occasion, they discussed about the reasons for forcible deaths and remedies. Institute Director D. Suryachandra Rao has appealed to the students to focus on studies, elevate into great positions and fulfil their parents’ dreams.

Prof. Rao launched a new students wing ‘YouMatter’ to help students suffering from emotional problems and depression. The budding engineers took a pledge not to resort to forcible deaths.

IIITN Dean (Students Welfare) D. Nagarjuna Devi, Dean (Students Academics) Bandi Prasad, Administrative Officer T. Sunil Bhagwat, Financial Officer S. Chiranjeevi, faculty U. Pavani and others participated.

Similarly, Psychologists of Manasa Psychiatric Nursing Home, Vijayawada, took out a rally and created awareness among the public against forcible deaths. They appealed to utilize the services of psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors and social workers to prevent suicides.

At a press conference held later, Dr. Ayodhya expressed concern over the increasing number of suicide cases. “About 10 lakh people were resorting to forcible deaths every year across the globe,” he said.

How to spot the signs

“Many people are ending their lives for petty reasons. And, more men commit suicides compared to women. Mostly, teenagers and the aged are resorting to forcible death unable to overcome their problems,” Dr. Ayodhya revealed.

Another psychologist, V. Dakshayini, explained about suicide symptoms and how to identify them. “Family members and friends should take care pope with suicidal thoughts, give company, muster courage and keep a watch on them,” she said.Persons in depression may call 9391391284 for counselling, she said.

Many reasons

Psychologists P. Nagamani and M. Sravani said: “Poor performance studies, suffering from stress, family, financial and health problems, failure in love affairs are some of the reasons for suicides. Repeat telecast of suicide scenes also have an impact on depressed persons,” they said.