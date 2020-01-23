Council chief acted under pressure from TDP: Buggana

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy alleged that Legislative Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed referred the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills to a select committee under pressure from the TDP and that he was influenced by former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was sitting in the VIP gallery.

He accused the TDP MLCs of getting the written submission for sending the Bills to the select committee, backdated to suit their convenience and said the Leader of the Opposition Yanamala Ramakrishnudu brought out Rule 71 which was non-existent to scuttle the legislative business and cited some other rules on Wednesday in furtherance of his party’s interests.

‘People-friendly Bills’

Addressing media persons at the Assembly on Wednesday night, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the government has decided to adopt the decentralisation model on the basis of recommendations of several expert committees, which did a thorough study of the manner in which the regional imbalances could be rectified. But, the TDP was least bothered about the need to mitigate the long-lasting impact of the mistakes committed by successive governments. The above Bills would have fulfilled the sub-regional aspirations. He expressed regret that the Chairman surrendered to the TDP to which he belongs, calling it a day worse than a black day.