Corporal punishment in coaching centre, 4 NEET aspirants injured

In a case of corporal punishment, four students of a private coaching centre suffered injuries when the director of the institute reportedly attacked them with a metal pipe, at Kanuru.
The private coaching centre is giving long-term training to the students appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The examination is scheduled to be held on May 6.
Institute director, K. Phani Kumar, allegedly detained four students and thrashed them with a metal pipe on May 3 night on the campus, when the latter questioned over poor quality of food being served to them in the management-run mess.
The students, who suffered severe injuries, were undergoing treatment in a hospital. Following a complaint, the Penamaluru police registered a case on Saturday.
Circle Inspector K. Damodar said that a case has been registered against the director under Section 341 IPC (Wrongful restraint), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) and other sections. Investigation is on, he added.
Please Email the Editor