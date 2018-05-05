Vijayawada

Corporal punishment in coaching centre, 4 NEET aspirants injured

The examination is scheduled to be held on May 6.

In a case of corporal punishment, four students of a private coaching centre suffered injuries when the director of the institute reportedly attacked them with a metal pipe, at Kanuru.

The private coaching centre is giving long-term training to the students appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The examination is scheduled to be held on May 6.

Institute director, K. Phani Kumar, allegedly detained four students and thrashed them with a metal pipe on May 3 night on the campus, when the latter questioned over poor quality of food being served to them in the management-run mess.

The students, who suffered severe injuries, were undergoing treatment in a hospital. Following a complaint, the Penamaluru police registered a case on Saturday.

Circle Inspector K. Damodar said that a case has been registered against the director under Section 341 IPC (Wrongful restraint), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) and other sections. Investigation is on, he added.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 4:40:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/corporal-punishment-in-coaching-centre-4-neet-aspirants-injured/article23782361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

