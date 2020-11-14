Coronavirus | Pandemic curve takes a further dip in Andhra Pradesh

Children playing cricket near a COVID-19 mobile testing vehicle parked at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

14 November 2020 08:34 IST

With 1,593 new infections, cumulative tally crosses 8.5-lakh mark

The State’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 8.5-lakh mark in eight months since the first coronavirus infection reported on March 12.

Continuing the downward trend in infections and deaths, the State reported less than 2,000 new cases for the sixth consecutive day. With 1,593 new infections, the cumulative tally has gone up to 8,51,298 and the death toll has increased to 6,847, with 10 more deaths being reported in the past day. The death rate remains at 0.80%.

In the past day, 80,737 samples were tested and only 1.97% of them tested positive, registering the lowest single-day positivity rate in nearly the past five months. Also, the total samples tested so far has reached 90.14 lakh. The overall positivity rate has been put at 9.44%.

Recovery count

With 2,178 new recoveries, the count has gone up to 8,24,189 and the recovery rate slightly increased to 96.82%. Currently, there are 20,262 active cases in the State.

Krishna district reported three new deaths, the highest in the State, followed by Visakhapatnam with two deaths. Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari districts reported one death each, while the remaining districts reported zero deaths.

The district-wise new infections are as follows: East Godavari (259), Chittoor (225), Krishna (202), Guntur (202), West Godavari (188), Anantapur (105), Nellore (93), Visakhapatnam (90), Srikakulam (58), Prakasam (51), Kurnool (45), Kadapa (43) and Vizianagaram (42).

East Godavari’s tally crossed the 1.2-lakh mark and has at least 30,000 cases more than its neighbouring West Godavari, which has the second-highest tally. Both the districts account for 25% of the State’s caseload.

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,20,050), West Godavari (89,855), Chittoor (81,791), Guntur (70,596), Anantapur (66,023), Prakasam (60,828), Nellore (60,792), Kurnool (59,896), Visakhapatnam (57,143), Kadapa (53,497), Srikakulam (44,921), Krishna (42,819) and Vizianagaram (40,192).