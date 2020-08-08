Coronavirus | Five staff members of Durga Malleswara Swamy temple test positive

VIJAYAWADA

08 August 2020 16:26 IST

Officials have sanitised temple presmises and resumed accepting devotees.

Management of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devastanam is taking measures to sanitise Indrakeeladri after five members of the Endowments department staff tested COVID-19 positive.

The temple, which was closed due to COVID-19, was opened after the lockdown and officials had allowed ‘darshanam’ to devotees who booked tickets online.

Endowments officials had taken measures to sanitise queue lines, sanctum sanctorum, parking spaces, waiting halls, kesakandana shala and other places and had asked the devotees to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Advertising

Advertising

“An officer, two veda pandits, and two clerical staff who were on duty atop Indrakeeladri have been infected. The temple premises have been sanitised and we have started allowing pilgrims for darshan,” an Endowments officer said on Saturday.

“We have asked the infected employees not to come for duty for the safety of the devotees and other staff. Steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease,” the officer added.