ADVERTISEMENT

Contract employees of VMC stage protest demanding entire day off on Sundays

September 24, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation contract employees said they had been protesting for many years now

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary employees with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation receiving medicines, at a health camp organised on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Contract employees, registered under the Andhra Pradesh Corporation of Outsourced Services (APCOS) and working with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, staged a protest outside the corporation office on Saturday demanding an entire day off on Sundays.

The employees said they had been protesting for many years now, and that they submitted many requests and memorandums to the VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on the issue.

Municipal Workers’ Union president D. Kasinath said 4,000 employees, registered under APCOS, were working with the corporation in the city. “In July, municipal workers staged a State-wide protest demanding the same. We were given assurances that our demands will be met. But none of the assurances has been fulfilled yet,” Mr. Kasinath said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters met the Chief Medical and Health Officer in the VMC office and submitted a memorandum again. The workers said they would launch an indefinite strike from October 9 if their demand was not met.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US