Containment zone in Vijayawada under strict lockdown, being sanitised

The containment zone covering the municipal wards surrounding the Mekavari Street in One Town area where the COVID-19 positive patient resides was under strict lockdown on Monday with the authorities restricting the movement of public and vehicles by barricading the roads.

Several teams of the municipal sanitation workers have been engaged in sanitising the entire area by spraying sodium hydrochloride and bleaching powder at all the houses and public places in the 30 municipal wards under the Zone.

VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh called upon the public in the zone to extend cooperation by not venturing out until further orders.

He said that essential commodities would be made available within the zone for the locals. Police and VMC staff, who set up 12 check-posts around the zone, had a tough time dealing with people who ventured out despite the orders.

Meanwhile, officials closed some showrooms on Eluru Road that were found opened.