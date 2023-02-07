Contactless, paperless biometric boarding system to be available soon at Vijayawada airport

February 07, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Soon domestic travellers at the Vijayawada International Airport can experience contactless and paperless boarding and check-in right through the entry gate and boarding gate using just their face and a mobile application.

Under the second phase of rolling out the Biometric Boarding System (BBS) named DigiYatra across all the airports in the country, the Airports Authority of India has set up the facial recognition technology-based system in the Vijayawada International Airport. Registration on the DigiYatra app requires Aadhaar mandatorily as it is the only identity accepted currently.

Two DigiYatra gates have been established in the domestic terminal of the city airport and they will be inaugurated by the end of February, according to officials. Currently, the airport authorities are conducting a trial run of the facility.

“DigiYatra app is being developed and once it is completed the facility will be launched in the city airport before March. Currently, we are using it on a trial basis,” the airport director M. Lakshmikanth Reddy told The Hindu.

Facial recognition

Explaining the functioning of BBS, Mr. Lakshmikanth said that passengers had to download the DigiYatra app on their mobiles, register and enter all the details related to their journey. “After coming to the airport, passengers have to just show their face before the DigiYatra gate. Upon verification of the passenger’s identity through facial recognition, the gate will be opened. There is no need to show the ticket, identity card or boarding pass. The face of the passenger will be the only identity required to pass through the DigiYatra gates,” he said.

“The airport now has two gates, one for the entry into the departure block and another inside the terminal, and more will be set up,” Mr. Lakshmikanth said.

Except for physical frisking and X-Ray checks of the baggage passengers need not show anything, he added.

“Passengers who did not install the app can register on the spot and use the DigiYatra service. The manual provision for check-in and boarding will also be available,” he said.