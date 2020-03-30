Construction workers caught in dire straits

Benz Circle till a week ago used to bustle with activity as the construction workers gathered there from dawn to find a job for the day. Though the gathering has come down now, workers still turn up at the ‘adda’ hoping that someone would give them work. However, their wait goes in vain in the wake of the lockdown and they return home disappointed.

Though initially hesitant to talk, the workers eventually mustered enough courage to pour out their woes.

Says M. Raju, who hails from Nuzvid, “The construction works here have stopped after the ‘Janata Curfew’. I used to earn ₹850 a day. Now since there is no work, we have no other choice except waiting for a good Samaritan to give us some food.”

Even as the conversation is on, a faint siren at a distance forced the men to take to their heels as they feared police crackdown. Soon they regrouped but had to disperse again as sirens blared closer.

House rent

Re-emerging after sometime, women workers appeared worried about facing the next month. S. Padma, a coolie, says, “The house rent is the biggest problem for me now. I had no work for more than 10 days now. How do I pay the rent?”

Her co-worker Lakshmi has similar woes. “We live on a daily wage. If we don’t work, at the end of the day we have to go to bed on an empty stomach,” she says. From house rent to power bill to hand loans, making any payment becomes difficult after being jobless for more than a week, she rues.

Stuck in city

K. Ramu, another migrant labourer, says many of his co-workers, anticipating the tough times ahead, tried to leave the city after the government lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus was announced. But only a few were successful. “I used to make not less than ₹700 a day, till a fortnight ago. Now, I am ready to work even for ₹300. All I want is a square meal for my family,” he bemoans.

Raju adds that they were desperate to go home, but all options were shut. “There is no transportation. Even if we set out on foot, people in villages will not allow us to enter,” he laments.