Construction of one lakh houses under PMAY 1.0 scheme to be completed by December: Kolusu Parthasarathy

During a review of the Housing Department in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, he says that construction work was not completed in certain places due to lack of sand supply or heavy rains

Published - November 09, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Tirupati

N.S.Chowdary
The Andhra Pradesh government will complete the construction of one lakh houses by December 2024, says State Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy during a review of the Housing Department in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, at Collectorate in Tirupati on Saturday.

Mr. Parthasarathy informed that the house keys will be handed over to the beneficiaries by next month by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who aims to provide housing to the poor people of the State. He said that construction of the houses sanctioned to these two districts as part of the PMAY 1.0 scheme have almost been completed. In some places, the construction work was not completed due to lack of sand or heavy rains.

The Minister said that a review has been conducted with the Joint Collector and officials concerned on the progress of construction in Chittoor district. The district authorities have been ordered to prioritise the supply of sand to NTR housing layouts. The Housing Department has been told to bear the transport charges.

The local MLAs informed the Minister that there are problems and irregularities in the construction of houses in their constituencies, to which he assured to resolve the issues soon. When asked about lack of infrastructure facilities in the housing layouts, he asked local MLAs to utilise funds from MGNREGA granted to them to providing basic facilities in the colonies. He asked them to also utilise Central funds from the Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT scheme and other schemes for infrastructural needs.

“If there are any problems in the construction, the housing department will solve them. For those who build their homes by themselves, money will be deposited in their accounts within a week after the submission of the bills to the housing authorities. PMAY 2.0 programme will start from March 2025,” he said.

