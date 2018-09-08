Construction of MCH block put on tracks

A big step in the construction of Mother and Child Hospital block on the premises of Government General Hospital, Guntur was taken after the Government of AP has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Guntur Medical College Association of North America (GMCANA). The MCH block is expected to ease the pressure on the existing facility and provide quality healthcare to expectant mothers and children. District Collector Kona Sasidhar who came back after attending the biennial conference of GMCANA held at Atlanta, Georgia in US, told media persons that GMCANA has pledged support to the construction of 600 bedded MCH block at a cost of ₹65 crore. While the Government of India has given ₹20 crore, the AP government has promised to give ₹15 crore while the GMCANA has promised to contribute ₹30 crore.

While the government would complete cellar, ground, first floors, second floors, GMCANA would take up construction of third, fourth and fifth floors.

Mr. Sasidhar said that some issues relating to the construction plan were thrashed out at the meeting. While the plans for building a cellar were not included in DPR prepared by GGH, the GMCANA members wanted cellar to be included in the plan. Finally, it was agreed to amend the plans and include cellar.

The G+5 structure would be built in two years and would be dedicated to the people in coastal region. Once completed, the departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, department of Neonatology would be housed in the block, he said.

Mr. Sasidhar thanked the office bearers of GMCANA for contributing $1 million in response to a call given by him to contribute to the alma mater.

Superintendent, GGH, D.S Raju Naidu, principal GMC Subba Rao and GMCANA member Bala Bhaskara Rao were present.