Constitute SHRC immediately: advocates

30 May 2020 00:16 IST

Advocates staged protests across the State on Friday demanding constitution of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), under the aegis of All India Lawyers' Union, Indian Association of Lawyers, A.P. Civil Liberties Committee, A.P. Civil Liberties Association and other unions.

The advocates mainly demanded that the SHRC should be formed and the office of Lokayukta shifted from Hyderabad immediately.

The protesting advocates said the High Court ordered on October 30, 2019, that the SHRC should be constituted in four months from that date. However, the government did not fulfill its commitment so far.

As a result, common people were finding it difficult to get justice.

It had been four years since the SHRC continued to be in limbo and if the government kept on dragging its feet, people facing human rights violations would have no other cost-effective means of getting justice done, the lawyers' unions stated.