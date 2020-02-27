Vijayawada

Constable suspended in Krishna district

A constable was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe from gamblers recently under Chilakalapudi police station limits in Krishna district.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said in an official release that the constable, R. Naveen, was found accepting a bribe from gamblers during a raid conducted in the Machilipatnam rural area last week.

