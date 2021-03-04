Vijayawada

Congress stages novel protest

The activists of the Congress party staged a novel protest by cooking with a traditional hearth in protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices.

The activists, led by Nellore District Congress Committee president Ch. Devakumar Reddy, did not use the gas cylinder and started cooking with a traditional stove to reflect the reality of many households that have no option but to cook with fire wood.

The activists raised slogans against what they called the looting of the people as the Union and State governments remained a mute spectator to the fuel hovering at a very high level. The two governments should make a determined effort to reduce the heavy dose of taxes, they said.

They also raised slogans against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy took no effective steps to convince the Centre to give up the Centre’s “suicidal decision”. It was the responsibility of the Centre to run the PSU profitably, they said.

