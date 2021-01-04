Congress sees BJP’s role in Ramateertham incident

VIJAYAWADA

04 January 2021 09:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee member Sunkara Padmasri on Sunday criticised the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Opposition TDP for resorting to a ‘political slugfest’ over the Ramateertham temple issue.

In a statement, she said ignoring people's problems, the two parties were indulging in a blame game.

Ms. Sunkara Padmasri said the YSRCP and the TDP were being used as pawns by the BJP, which was out to fulfil its own political aspirations in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Police arrest agitating BJP leaders at Ramateertham

The Congress leader said she suspected the whole issue to be the 'handiwork' of the BJP, while the YCRCP and the TDP were stooping to a new low for political supremacy.