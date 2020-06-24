Congress questions ‘silence’ of CM on SCS, Kapu quota

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath on Tuesday questioned the ‘silence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’ on Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Sailajanath accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of sidelining the Kapu reservation issue. “The Chief Minister is shying way from the issue saying that it comes under the purview of the Central government. I wonder why Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy can not persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the Kapu reservation issue to the floor of Parliament,” said Mr. Sailajanath.

Referring to the spending on the welfare schemes, Mr. Sailajanath appealed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to waive off the power bills during the lockdown period.

Atchannaidu’s arrest

The Congress condemns the way in which TDP leader MLA K. Atchannaidu was arrested despite his poor health condition, he said.