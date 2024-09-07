ADVERTISEMENT

Complaint of pollution caused by Dalmia cement factory: Lokayukta recommends constitution of a high-level committee 

Published - September 07, 2024 04:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice Lakshmana Reddy mandated the committee to hear the people of three nearby villages — Chinnakomerla, Nawabupeta and Dugganapalli — who lodged a complaint

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Institution of Lokayukta on the pollution being caused by the cement factory of Dalmia Group. Representative Image | Photo Credit: AFP

Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy recommended to the Chief Secretary of the State government to constitute a high-level grievance redressal committee to examine the reports submitted by Kadapa Irrigation Circle Superintending Engineer and Deputy Director (Investigation) of the Institution of Lokayukta on the pollution being caused by the cement factory of Dalmia Group located at Chinnakomerla village in Mylavaram Mandal of Kadapa district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Lakshmana Reddy mandated the committee to hear the people of three nearby villages — Chinnakomerla, Nawabupeta, and Dugganapalli — who lodged a complaint (with the Lokayukta) that the factory has been causing air and dust pollution, which was not only posing health hazards but also damaging agricultural crops and houses in its vicinity.

Also Read: Public hearing draws a mixed response

The villagers suspected that the collusion of officials of Agriculture, Revenue, Irrigation and Mines & Geology Departments and the Pollution Control Board with the management of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited resulted in inaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lokayukta mandated the committee to also engage with the  company management and persuade it to acquire the affected agricultural lands under the provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act or at market value, and to explore alternative compensation mechanisms or rehabilitation options of the acquisition of the said lands is not possible. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the meanwhile, the Commissioner of Agriculture and the member secretary of AP Pollution Control Board have been directed to conduct a joint inspection through the officers concerned for assessing the loss caused to the agricultural fields by the cement factory, and submit an action taken report by November 5 for passing further orders.

The Deputy Director (Investigation) of the Institution of Lokayukta had earlier reported to Justice Lakshmana Reddy that there is an inherent defect in the very location of the cement factory and it ought to be built a kilometre to its southwest, and the Environmental Impact Assessment was not done properly. It was also found that a flood protection bund constructed by the company was causing large-scale inundation of agricultural fields during the rainy season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US